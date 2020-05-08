Tucson Electric, UniSource customers in line for credits on June power bills

Home customers of Tucson Electric Power will see a one-time bill credit, averaging about $13 in June, as TEP and regulators look to return over-collected surcharge money to give ratepayers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers of TEP’s sister utility, UniSource Energy Services, will also see credits on their June bills, averaging about $11 for electric customers and $6 for natural gas customers, as the company returns deferred tax benefits to ratepayers.
The credits were ordered by the Arizona Corporation Commission this week after TEP asked to return $8.3 million from over-collected surcharges for energy-efficiency programs through bill credits over two months, instead of returning the money later, over a longer time.
UES had asked to issue early credits for $1.5 million in deferred savings from the federal corporate income-tax cut in 2018, and for UniSource’s natural gas utility to issue early credits for $1.3 million in similar tax benefits.
Aside from residential customers, TEP’s small commercial customers will see one-time credits averaging about $46 in June, with UniSource’s small business electric customers getting credits averaging $13 and its small commercial gas customers in line for average credits of $63.
UES Electric serves about 96,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties, while UES Gas provides natural gas to about 156,000 customers in Northern and Southern Arizona.
