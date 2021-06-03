Tucson estate sells for $3.7 million

The foothills estate of late Tucson businessman and philanthropist Don Diamond has sold for $3.7 million.
The home is located in the Canyons, a community that Diamond himself developed at the northern top of Alvernon Way, near Finger Rock Canyon.
He was also behind numerous projects across Arizona including the Tucson Airport Commerce Center and a $15 million donation to build the Diamond Children's Medical Center.
Diamond died in 2019.
Built in in 1982, the home was designed by Southern Arizona Architect Lewis Hall, specifically for Diamond.
The 10,618-square-foot estate features a 7,632-square-foot main house with two master bedrooms, a private office and library.
A 2,589-square-foot guesthouse has three bedrooms, three fireplaces and private patios.
An additional pool house has two changing rooms, a bathroom, sauna and exercise room.
"It was a great honor being selected as the agent to list the Diamond Estate as this home had never been on the market before,” said Bryan Durkin, of the Durkin Group at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
“We marketed this home around the globe and were so pleased to find the perfect buyer locally in Tucson who appreciated the value of such a unique property and understands the Foothills," he said. "This is a trophy property that proves the old saying, ‘location, location, location’ when talking about price.”
Long Realty has also had several homes sold in the $3 million range and has one $4 million property in escrow.
In the three months through April, purchases of high-end homes increased 26% from a year earlier, according to a report by the brokerage Redfin. Sales of the most-affordable properties — in high demand by first-time buyers, downsizers and property investors alike — rose 18%. Mid-priced homes gained 15%.
“So far, the economic recovery from the pandemic has disproportionately benefited Americans with bigger bank accounts,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said in the report. “This means a lot of the demand for homes is coming from folks who are well-off, while many lower-income Americans sit on the sidelines because they’ve been priced out of the housing market due to surging prices.”
Photos: The late Don Diamond's Tucson estate recently sold for more than $3.7 million
Bloomberg News contributed to this report.