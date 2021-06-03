Tucson estate sells for $3.7 million

The foothills estate of late Tucson businessman and philanthropist Don Diamond has sold for $3.7 million.

The home is located in the Canyons, a community that Diamond himself developed at the northern top of Alvernon Way, near Finger Rock Canyon.

He was also behind numerous projects across Arizona including the Tucson Airport Commerce Center and a $15 million donation to build the Diamond Children's Medical Center.

Diamond died in 2019.

Built in in 1982, the home was designed by Southern Arizona Architect Lewis Hall, specifically for Diamond.

The 10,618-square-foot estate features a 7,632-square-foot main house with two master bedrooms, a private office and library.

A 2,589-square-foot guesthouse has three bedrooms, three fireplaces and private patios.

An additional pool house has two changing rooms, a bathroom, sauna and exercise room.

"It was a great honor being selected as the agent to list the Diamond Estate as this home had never been on the market before,” said Bryan Durkin, of the Durkin Group at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.