Tucson firm Paragon working on NASA lunar space station

"The HALO life support system is optimized to meet the specific mission requirements established by NASA and Northrop Grumman and it’s going to do so efficiently, safely, and affordably," Barry Finger, Paragon vice president of engineering and chief engineer, said in prepared remarks.

Paragon founder and CEO Grant Anderson said NASA’s HALO program is an indication of America’s re-focus on long-duration space and a renewed commitment to human space exploration.

“The HALO program will provide the precursor to extended missions to Mars, and should be inspiring to all Americans and the world community,” Anderson said.

In February 2021, NASA awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX a $331 million contract to launch the HALO and a propulsion unit for the Gateway as soon as 2024.

Paragon has been providing environmental space systems to NASA, military, and commercial customers around the world for more than 28 years.

A water-purification device designed and made by Paragon is currently in testing aboard the International Space Station.

Moon lander on

indefinite hold

Meanwhile, Paragon’s effort to supply life-support systems for a new lunar lander system is on indefinite hold.