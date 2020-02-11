Tucson gets new nonstop flight to Las Vegas thanks to Allegiant Air

Tucson is getting new nonstop flights to Las Vegas through the low-cost airline Allegiant Air.
The flights from Tucson International Airport will kick off June 5 with introductory one-way fares as low as $49, Allegiant announced Tuesday.
“We are excited to grow in the Tucson market,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “The convenience of our affordable, nonstop flights will provide travelers with more time spent seeing shows and taking in the iconic views on the Las Vegas Strip and less time spent in the car.”
The seasonal route from TIA to McCarran International Airport will operate twice weekly.
The flights will help meet a high demand for nonstop air service between Tucson and Las Vegas, said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant began serving Tucson in November 2018 with year-round nonstop flights to Provo, Utah, and seasonal service to Bellingham, Washington. The airline added twice-weekly seasonal nonstop flights to Indianapolis in November.
To qualify for the introductory fares to Las Vegas, flights must be booked by Wednesday, Feb. 12, for travel by Aug. 16. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.
Southwest Airlines offers daily nonstop service between Tucson and Las Vegas. Tucson International offers nonstop flights to 19 destinations in all.
Like other so-called “ultra-low-cost” airlines, Allegiant offers low base fares with extra charges for things like premium seat assignments and carry-on as well as checked baggage.
