Tucson homebuyers recoiling, opting for virtual tours, during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus is causing potential homebuyers in the Tucson market and nationwide to hesitate because of jitters about layoffs, reduced work hours or furloughs.

Across the country, viewings of homes for sale are down — both due to social distancing and hesitation to make a major purchase.

“The U.S. housing market has entered truly unchartered territory, shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic and a corresponding, sharp economic contraction that has already caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker.

The year started out strong for the housing market with mortgage rates low and homebuilder optimism high.

“Pending home sales rose to their highest level in three years in February ... reinforcing the notion the housing market was on solid footing to begin the year,” a Zillow report says. “But, while pending home sales are normally a decent leading indicator of actual closed sales four to six weeks later, these aren’t normal times.”

Housing experts believe the majority of pending sales fell through in March due to cold feet, job losses or unavailability of services such as appraisals and inspections.

At the beginning of the year, home showings across Arizona were on pace with 2019 showings until about March 12 when they dipped about 37% through the end of the month, according to data from ShowingTime, a management technology provider to the residential real estate industry.

“As communities continue to respond to COVID-19, we will continue seeing expected declines in showing activity in most markets, particularly in those that felt the greatest impact in the 2008 housing crash,” said Daniil Cherkasskiy, chief analytics officer for ShowingTime.