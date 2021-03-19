Tucson hotels seeing uptick in leisure travel as COVID-19 begins to ease

“What we’ve marketed throughout the pandemic are the wide-open spaces,” DeRaad said.

At the same time, many people seem to be thoroughly investigating hotels in prospective destinations, said an official of one of Tucson’s biggest hotel management companies.

“We’re seeing more people contacting the hotel directly — people want to know if are you open, and they want to know what you’re doing to ensure their safety and health,” said SueAnn Lemon, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Focus Hospitality Management.

Like other hotels, the seven local hotels Focus manages suffered from plunging occupancy last year, Lemon said, as a loss of business travel and vacationers was offset somewhat by bookings for people passing through as they relocated and workers in town for major construction projects.

In July, despite the pandemic, Focus opened The Tuxon, a 112-room boutique hotel under the Design Hotels brand, on the west side of Interstate 10 between Congress Street and 22nd Street.

“With a brand-new hotel in the market, the ramp-up period was a little longer,” Lemon said, adding that the modern-themed hotel is gaining momentum and visibility.