 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson International Airport adds new nonstop flight to Oakland

Tucson International Airport adds new nonstop flight to Oakland

  • Updated

Southwest Airlines is adding a new nonstop flight to Oakland at Tucson International Airport. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson International Airport has added a new nonstop flight to Oakland. 

The Southwest Airlines flight will begin service from TIA on March 11. 

“Getting more nonstop to the Bay Area has been a high priority for us because of the passenger demand,” said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Oakland fits the demand perfectly. Not only is Oakland and the East Bay a destination in its own right, it is right across the Bay from downtown San Francisco and the closest major Bay Area airport to the Napa wine region. Plus, Oakland provides several flight connection opportunities to Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest.”

Flights can be purchased now through southwest.com with departures from Tucson scheduled for noon and departures from Oakland slated for 7:05 p.m. 

Southwest’s addition comes on the heels of recently added nonstop flights from Tucson to Houston Hobby Airport, the Tucson Airport Authority said.

With this latest flight addition, Southwest will fly to seven destinations from Tucson: Chicago Midway, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (returns March 4), Oakland and San Diego (returns March 13).

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Start Saving By Cutting These Things You Won’t Even Miss From Your Budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News