Tucson International Airport gains new nonstop flight to Los Angeles

Tucson International Airport has gained a new nonstop seasonal flight to Los Angeles, with one-way introductory fares starting at $29.

Avelo Airlines is launching the twice-weekly service Dec. 16 from Tucson to Hollywood Burbank Airport, where Avelo is based.

The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, departing Tucson at 8:50 p.m. and arriving at Hollywood Burbank Airport at 9:30 p.m. The return flight from Hollywood Burbank Airport leaves at 5:40 p.m. and arrives in Tucson at 8:10 p.m.

Avelo plans to offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays during the end-of-year peak holiday season.

“One of our top priorities has been securing a nonstop flight from Tucson International Airport to the Los Angeles Basin and with these new flights to Hollywood Burbank on Avelo, we have a win-win,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Southern Arizonans now have an easier and more convenient way to reach many L.A. area destinations and Southern Californians, who are among our top sources for visitors to Tucson, have another way to come here.”