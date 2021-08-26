Tucson International Airport is offering COVID vaccinations through Labor Day

Now through Labor Day weekend, travelers and community members can get vaccinated for COVID-19 at Tucson International Airport.

All three types of COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) are available for first or second doses on select dates at the airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd.

The Tucson Airport Authority has partnered with the Pima County Health Department, the Arizona Department of Health Services and Premier Medical Group USA to provide the service in an office space located on the baggage claim level near bag belt No. 7.

Earlier this year, the Tucson Airport Authority set up vaccination pods for airport employees and their immediate family.

“Administering vaccines in the terminal was the next logical step for us, given the success of our free COVID-19 testing,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “We want to ensure that individuals have every opportunity to be vaccinated because we are all in this together.”

Vaccines will be available at Tucson International Airport on a walk-in basis. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the following dates:

Friday, Aug. 27

Monday, Aug. 30

Thursday, Sept. 2

Sept. 3

Sept. 6

Sept. 7

“We welcome partnerships with members of the business community who are as eager as we are to get back to doing the things we love, such as traveling,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.