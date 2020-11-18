Tucson looks to lure out-of-state work-from-home employees with perks

Hoping to entice work-from-home employees to relocate to Tucson, a local nonprofit has put together a package of perks for potential new residents.

Startup Tucson, along with local sponsors, has launched Remote Tucson for remote workers who move to Tucson for at least a year.

"For those looking to make a change and move from pandemic-hit big cities, Tucson has so much to offer,” said Liz Pocock, CEO of Startup Tucson, a nonprofit group supporting small business and entrepreneurship. “Even before COVID, Tucson was being recognized nationally as an up-and-coming hot spot for those looking for a different quality of life and lower cost of living than available in large metros like Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. Now is the time to take advantage of this national attention.”

The program will offer each remote worker about $7,500 in incentives, such as money for relocation costs, a year of GIG Internet from Cox and job placement help for a spouse or partner. Workers will also get membership to professional groups and cultural organizations.

Financial sponsors of the program include the City of Tucson, Marshall Foundation, Main Gate Square, Tucson Electric Power, Cox, Pima County, and Bourn Companies.