Tucson-based Modular Mining has changed leadership.
Jorge Mascena will assume the role of president and CEO April 1 when current CEO Luiz Steinberg steps down.
Steinberg joined Modular Mining in 1993, overseeing the company’s technology innovation and value delivery to mining customers by improving safety and efficiency of their operations.
“Serving as Modular Mining’s CEO for the last 7½ years has been an honor and a privilege,” Steinberg said. He will remain involved in an advisory capacity.
Mascena joined Modular Mining in 2006 as a software engineering supervisor and has held a variety of positions since. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in software engineering from the Federal University of Pernambuco in Brazil.
“Having worked in a variety of senior management roles, Jorge has a deep understanding and experience of our business, customers and the industry, as well as excellent track record of delivering high-quality results,” Steinberg said. “I am confident that under Jorge’s leadership, Modular Mining will continue to evolve and grow.”
Founded in 1979, Modular Mining works with both surface and underground mines and has 10 offices around the globe.