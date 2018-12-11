Tucson’s newest ice cream shop is at least a week away from opening, but it’s already changed its name.
The Thrifty Ice Cream shop on the second level of the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, has rechristened itself Arizona Ice Cream, ditching its first choice name after getting complaints from the Thrifty corporate folks, according to the General Manager Chris Lopez.
Thrifty, the cube-shaped ice cream that was born at the lunch counter of Thrifty Drug Stores in the late 1920s, is now part of the Rite Aid drugstore chain.
Lopez said the store’s official name is “Arizona Ice Cream, Proudly Serving Thrifty Ice Cream.” But the sign outside the shop in the former Teavana tea space will simply say Arizona Ice Cream.
Lopez said he is awaiting the health department’s OK before he can open, but he expects to be proudly serving Thrifty Ice Cream within the next week.