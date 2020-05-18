Tucson, Park Place malls are open with coronavirus restrictions in place

Tucson, Park Place malls are open with coronavirus restrictions in place

Carolina Castillo wipes down a chair and table in the food court at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on May 19, 2020. Park Place and Tucson Mall reopened Tuesday. There are signs throughout the mall reminding customers to keep a 6 foot distance, as well as hand sanitizer stations near each entrance. About half of the tables in the food court have been removed to allow for social distancing.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson and Park Place malls reopened Tuesday, May 19, two months after coronavirus restrictions closed their doors. 

The malls, both operated by Brookfield Properties, have adjusted food court seating to comply with social distancing, and installed hand-sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning and other measures. 

While Tucson's two indoor malls are open, some retailers remain closed, as are the play areas at both properties, valet service, and stroller rental. 

Don Tongue, left, supervising security officer, hands a customer a mask using tongs at Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on May 19, 2020.

On Tuesday, Macy's was open at Tucson Mall, but not Park Place; Dillard's was open at both locations. JCPenney at Tucson Mall was closed but its standalone southwest-side location, 5265 S. Calle Santa Cruz, is expected to open Wednesday, May 20.

To view a list of open stores and curbside pickup options at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, go to tucne.ws/tmopen; for Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, go to tucne.ws/ppopen.

Mall employees and vendors are expected wear face coverings while in common areas, and employees have been asked to stay home if they are sick. 

Hours at both malls have been changed to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. 

Tucson Premium Outlets, an open-air shopping mall in Marana, reopened May 8. 

Customers maintain a little distance between one another as they wait outside of Forever 21 at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on May 19, 2020. Stores are limiting the number of customers allowed inside at any given time.

