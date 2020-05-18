Tucson, Park Place malls reopening Wednesday with coronavirus restrictions in place

Tucson and Park Place malls will reopen Tuesday, May 19, two months after coronavirus restrictions closed their doors.
The malls, both operated by Brookfield Properties, have adjusted food court seating to comply with social distancing, installed hand-sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning and other measures.
While Tucson's two indoor malls will be open, some retailers may remain closed, as will the play areas at both properties, valet service, and stroller rental.
On Monday, May 18, Macy's was open at Tucson Mall, but not Park Place. Other major department stores like Dillard's, JCPenney and Sears were not open at either location. However, JCPenney's standalone southwest-side location, 5265 S. Calle Santa Cruz , is expected to open Wednesday, May 20.
To view a list of open stores and curbside pickup options at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, go to tucne.ws/tmopen; for Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, go to tucne.ws/ppopen.
Mall employees and vendors will wear face coverings while in common areas, and employees have been asked to stay home if they are sick.
Hours at both malls have been changed to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Tucson Premium Outlets, an open-air shopping mall in Marana, reopened May 8.
