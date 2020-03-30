Tucson pharmacy fights coronavirus by making hand sanitizer for first responders, public

A Tucson pharmacy is doing its part to help keep the coronavirus at bay by mixing its own, high-quality hand sanitizer even as most stores are sold out of mass-produced sanitizer.

Reed’s Compounding Pharmacy, 2729 E. Speedway, is selling and donating bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer it is making under authority granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to compounding pharmacies, said Dana Reed-Kane, the pharmacy’s co-owner.

Compounding pharmacies mix drugs from existing approved compounds and make special drugs prescribed by doctors in dosages or forms that are not generally available, and also routinely make doses for veterinary use.

In response to requests from the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and other industry groups, the FDA relaxed its guideline to allow compounding pharmacists to make hand sanitizer without prescriptions to address an ongoing nationwide shortage, Reed said.

“We are the most accessible health-care providers, and we are also filling critical needs at this time because patients are scared they aren’t going to have access to their medications,” she said. “As compounding pharmacies, we have the training, the facilities, the materials in order to compound hand sanitizers.”

Reed’s joins many other compounding pharmacies nationwide that are making sanitizer to donate to first responders and supply to the public.

Reed said her pharmacy is making high-quality hand sanitizer in batches of seven gallons, enough to make about 225 four-ounce bottles that it will donate to users such as first responders and sell to the public.