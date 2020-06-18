Tucson pizzeria, bar to close dine-in as coronavirus cases rise

After months of being closed and weeks after the state gave bars and restaurants the green light to reopen their dining rooms, Richard Snyder on Monday flipped on the “Open” sign at Danny’s Baboquivari Lounge.

Seventy-two hours later, Snyder posted a sign on the door of the popular neighborhood bar at 2910 E. Fort Lowell Road: “I’m sorry. We made a mistake.”

“It is incumbent upon us in a pandemic to practice a measure of responsibility,” Snyder said Thursday afternoon as he once again closed the bar. “It is unreasonable to ask people in an adult entertainment club to come in here and to follow all the COVID rules (and expect employees to police those who don’t). It puts them in danger; it puts my employees in danger.”

On the far east side, Lindy Reilly was coming to the same conclusion about the restaurant he runs on East Tanque Verde Road.

Reilly, who took over operation of the four-year-old Fire N’ Smoke Wood Fired Pizza & BBQ in January, said he will return to takeout only on Tuesday, June 23; the dining room at 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road will remain open through Sunday, June 21.

“We just need to do the right thing here. Now I’m digging in for the long haul,” Reilly said, estimating that the dining room will remain closed at least through the summer.

Reilly said his decision was in small part financial — the COVID-19 restrictions limiting capacity to 50% has put a strain on his operation — but mostly a reaction to the dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in the state over the past several weeks.