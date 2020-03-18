Tucson Premium Outlets closed as coronavirus outbreak continues

The Tucson Premium Outlets mall is closed until at least March 29, citing the coronavirus outbreak, its parent company has announced.

Simon Property Group said in a statement to investors that it is closing all of its malls, outlets and mills in the U.S.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon said in a statement.

The closures were effective Wednesday night, March 18. On Thursday morning, the outlet mall was deserted with only a few security cars on site.

Notes on the windows of certain retailers announced the closure due to public health concerns.

The mall, on Twin Peaks Road, near Interstate 10, opened in 2015 and lured many retailers away from Foothills Mall when it debuted.

Tucson and Park Place malls had not announced closure plans as of Thursday, however, both had reduced hours, closed their play areas and suspended other amenities. Some retailers within the two malls have closed under corporate orders.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

