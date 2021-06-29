Tucson Real Estate: 2 restaurants to open in new south-side shopping center

A new shopping center under development on Tucson’s south side has secured two restaurants.
Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q and Raising Cane’s will open at Ajo Marketplace, on Ajo Way, near Kino Parkway and the Interstate 10 frontage road.
Rudy’s bought a 1.57-acre parcel for $1.2 million to build a dine-in restaurant on the south side of the development with visibility from I-10. Raising Cane’s leased 3,198 square feet along Ajo Way.
Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, helped broker the deals and said the new center is expected to get customers from surrounding employers, such as the Pima County Juvenile Court Center, Banner South, Geico and JTED as well as fans attending events at the Kino Sports Complex.
“They’re really going to kick off that side of the street,” Finfrock said.
He expects at least one additional restaurant will occupy the five remaining pads at Ajo Marketplace and some retail.
“Once ground was broken, people started calling,” Finfrock said. “This site is unique with great exposure.”
Developers are currently grading the site, and the two restaurants are expected to open before the end of the year.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
A fully occupied retail space at 7575 W. Twin Peaks Road was bought by investors for $4 million. Gary Heinfeld, with Advisors in Real Estate Inc., and Matt McNeill, of Cushman & Wakefield, handled the sale.
Equilibrium Villas LLC bought a 22-unit apartment complex at 3414-3426 E. Kleindale Road from JCIL LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Ascenti Realty LLC bought a 5,591-square-foot building at 7200 S. Frances Ave. for $410,000. David Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, represented both parties.
Alliance of Construction Trades bought a 1,431-square-foot office condominium at 4015 E. Paradise Falls Drive for $280,000. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer and Doug Marsh, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the seller.
Zhintz LLC leased 5,568 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties LLC at 230 E. 27th St. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Plato’s Closet leased 4,325 square feet of retail space at 7306 N. Oracle Road from Cottonwood Plaza LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant and David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.
The Sherwin-Williams Co. leased 4,303 square feet of retail space from Iverson Family Investments LLC at 10605 N. Oracle Road. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord. Larry Miller, with Mutual Property Advisors LLC, represented the tenant.
Shepherds Arms leased 3,087 square feet of office space from WestGrant Investors LLC at 1955 W. Grant Road. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Paleteria y Neveria La Michoacana LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space in Grant Square, 4444 E. Grant Road, from Kolvoord Family LP. Picor’s Rob Tomlinson and Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia handled the lease.
Solana’s Paint & Metal LLC leased 1,500 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties LLC at 220 E. 27th St. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com