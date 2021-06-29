Tucson Real Estate: 2 restaurants to open in new south-side shopping center

A new shopping center under development on Tucson’s south side has secured two restaurants.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q and Raising Cane’s will open at Ajo Marketplace, on Ajo Way, near Kino Parkway and the Interstate 10 frontage road.

Rudy’s bought a 1.57-acre parcel for $1.2 million to build a dine-in restaurant on the south side of the development with visibility from I-10. Raising Cane’s leased 3,198 square feet along Ajo Way.

Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, helped broker the deals and said the new center is expected to get customers from surrounding employers, such as the Pima County Juvenile Court Center, Banner South, Geico and JTED as well as fans attending events at the Kino Sports Complex.

“They’re really going to kick off that side of the street,” Finfrock said.

He expects at least one additional restaurant will occupy the five remaining pads at Ajo Marketplace and some retail.

“Once ground was broken, people started calling,” Finfrock said. “This site is unique with great exposure.”

Developers are currently grading the site, and the two restaurants are expected to open before the end of the year.