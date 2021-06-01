 Skip to main content
Tucson Real Estate: A Taiwanese tea shop is coming to midtown
TUCSON REAL ESTATE

Tucson Real Estate: A Taiwanese tea shop is coming to midtown

Ding Tea will open soon at 2739 E. Speedway, next to the Baggin’s shop.

 Gabriela Rico, Arizona Daily Star

A Taiwanese tea shop is set to open its first Tucson location in midtown.

Ding Tea leased 1,035 square feet at 2739 E. Speedway, next door to Baggin’s on the northwest corner of Treat Avenue.

Ding Tea is a worldwide franchise that features milk teas in flavors such as red bean, brown sugar and matcha. The shop will also offer fruit juices, fresh teas, yogurt and Yakult.

Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the tenant and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord, JBGST Trust.

Ding Tea is expected to open this summer.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Private investors bought two apartment complexes for $2.4 million each — the 19-unit Westwood Apartments, 714 E. 10th St., and the 31-unit Park Vista at 2497 N. Park Ave. James K. Crawley and Hamid Panahi, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

Paul E. Monson and Jan S. Monson purchased a 21,400-square-foot industrial incubator building at 4001 S. Contractors Way from Gary L. Atchison for $1.6 million. Stephen D. Cohen and Robert Glaser, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Thorinson LLC bought 14,752 square feet of industrial space at 1420-1434 and 1500-1524 E. Benson Highway from Melvin S. Ross, Trustee of the Melvin S. Ross Revocable Trust, and Chautauqua Investments LLP for $1.3 million. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the seller.

CIC MGMT LLC bought a 20,130-square-foot, lab/manufacturing building at 1775 W. Sahuaro Drive from Boychick Enterprises LLC for $902,000. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller.

ABC Pet Clinic leased 2,669 square feet at The Plaza at William’s Centre, 5340 E. Broadway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

