Tucson Real Estate: A Taiwanese tea shop is coming to midtown

A Taiwanese tea shop is set to open its first Tucson location in midtown.

Ding Tea leased 1,035 square feet at 2739 E. Speedway, next door to Baggin’s on the northwest corner of Treat Avenue.

Ding Tea is a worldwide franchise that features milk teas in flavors such as red bean, brown sugar and matcha. The shop will also offer fruit juices, fresh teas, yogurt and Yakult.

Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the tenant and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord, JBGST Trust.

Ding Tea is expected to open this summer.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Private investors bought two apartment complexes for $2.4 million each — the 19-unit Westwood Apartments, 714 E. 10th St., and the 31-unit Park Vista at 2497 N. Park Ave. James K. Crawley and Hamid Panahi, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

Paul E. Monson and Jan S. Monson purchased a 21,400-square-foot industrial incubator building at 4001 S. Contractors Way from Gary L. Atchison for $1.6 million. Stephen D. Cohen and Robert Glaser, with Picor, handled the transaction.