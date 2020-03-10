Tucson Real Estate: Alan's Shoes opens its fourth Tucson location at Spectrum shopping center

An old-school, sit-and-fit shoe store has opened a new location on the southwest side of town.

Tucson-based Alan’s Shoes has opened in a 4,400-square-foot space at the Spectrum shopping center, near Interstate 19 and West Irvington Road.

“This location is ideal for Alan’s Shoes because nearby families prefer the top-quality brands we offers,” said Alan Miklofsky, the company’s president and CEO. “There is really no better shopping within a 10-mile radius (and) it’s the first and last major retail stop before the border, so it’s a popular destination for cross-border shoppers.”

Alan and Annette Miklofsky started Alan’s Shoes in 1982 and have four locations.

They offer specialty widths and sizes of shoes, as well as custom fitting.

The new shop is located at 5373 S. Calle Santa Cruz, Suite 161 — next door to Peter Piper Pizza at the Spectrum.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Tucson East Apartments, a 52-unit complex at 8490 E. Old Spanish Trail, was sold to private investors for $3.4 million. Hamid Panahi, James Crawley and Michael Hubl, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

La Cholla-OG LLC bought 25,821 square feet of industrial space at 1951 W. Grant Road for $2.6 million. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Copart of Arizona Inc. bought a 6,050-square-foot warehouse at 6001 S. Wilmot Road from Venco LLC for $1.2 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller.

Technicians for Sustainability Inc. bought a 14,010-square-foot industrial building at 1050 E. 19th St. and 910 S. Santa Rita Ave. from DBLS Holdings LLC for $950,000. Paul Hooker and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the sale.

Gospel Rescue Mission leased 7,150 square feet at 3421 E. 44th St. from BD Equity Investments LLC. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.

Ames Construction leased 4,634 square feet in Broadway Midtown Courtyard Plaza, 2530 E. Broadway, from LLJ Holdings LLLP. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Veyo LLC leased 1,131 square feet at 5635 E. Grant Road. Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant. Rick Kleiner and Diane Carlson, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Cactus Blossom Beauty Salon leased 1,050 square feet in Mountain View Plaza, 9725 N. Thornydale Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Chris J. Tsighis and Robert Prieto, with Coldwell Banker, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

