Banner Alzheimer’s Institute has leased 10,000 square feet at 2626 E. River Road to expand its program in Arizona.
The new facility will be adjacent to The Hacienda at the River, an assisted-living complex with memory care, rehabilitation and equine therapy.
Banner will see patients with cognitive disorders and provide diagnostic evaluations, treatment plans and support services.
The developer is Michael R. Watts Inc., the architect is Highton Company Commercial Architectural Services and the contractor is W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. of Arizona.
Banner is expected to break ground this summer.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- TPA Holdings, LLC bought a 1,648-square-foot condominium unit at 7350 E. Speedway from East Speedway LLC for $216,265. David Montijo and Damian Wilkinson, of CBRE’s Tucson office, represented the seller, and Doug Marsh, of Oxford Realty, represented the tenant.
- Fiji Water Co. leased 6,167 square feet at Tri-Pointe Plaza, 6365 – 6377 E. Tanque Verde Road from Interra Sky Tri-Point LLC. Ian Stuart and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the landlord, and Tom Nieman, with Picor, represented the tenant.
- Summit Funding Inc. leased 5,819 square feet at 5151 E. Broadway from Tucson 5151 Investments LLC. Thomas J. Nieman and Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord. Picor’s Ryan McGregor and Brandon Rodgers, along with Toria Kaufman, of Gallaway Commercial, represented the tenant.
- Brooklyn Bedding LLC leased 2,400 square feet at The Shoppes at Las Plazas, 10235 E. Old Vail Road, from OVP Lot 10. Pete Villaescusa and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the landlord, and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the tenant.
- The Willman Law Firm leased 2,339 square feet at 3430 E. Sunrise Drive from United Insurance Co. of America. Bruce Suppes, of CBRE, represented the tenant, and CBRE’s Dave Volk represented the landlord.
- Bravo Services LLC leased 1,980 square feet at Valencia Commerce Center, 225 E. Valencia Road,
- from Valencia Commerce Center LLC. Pete Villaescusa and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the landlord.
- Tradesmen International LLC, leased 1,720 square feet at
- 4555 S. Palo Verde Road. David Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
- JMRB Enterprises LLC leased 1,296 square feet in the Roger at Oracle Business Center, 470 W. Roger Road, from Roger 14 LLC. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.