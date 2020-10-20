Tucson Real Estate: Arby's opens 11th local shop

A former Boston Market is now home to Arby’s 11th Tucson restaurant.
Its Tucson franchisee, Irish Beef, leased 3,300 square feet at 4405 N. First Ave., at East Wetmore Road, for a 60-seat eatery.
“Given the economic conditions, it says a lot about the local support we receive that we were able to open a new restaurant during this time,” said Jami Salyers, director of operations and partner at Irish Beef. “We are so thankful for our Tucson customers and invite them to experience our new location by visiting the drive-thru or our large dining room to get the same great food and service our restaurants are known for.”
More than $1 million went to redesign the building and add a drive-thru. It is the largest Arby’s restaurant in Tucson.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Mineral Market Place LLC bought a 24,999-square-foot building in the Santa Cruz Plaza, 3754 S. 16th Ave., for $1.4 million. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the seller, LSC Realty Arizona LLC c/o Community Banks of Colorado.
- Fast River LLC & Square West LLC bought the 29-space Snug Harbor Mobile Home Park at 6329-6347 S. Fontana Ave. from Outlook Real Estate Group LLC for $750,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Guardian Tax Law leased 1,782 square feet in the Williams Centre, 310 S. Williams Blvd., from DHS Property Investments LLP. Thomas J. Nieman and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord. Cameron Casey and Lori Casey, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.
- AZ Medical & More leased 1,500 square feet at 3724 S. 16th Ave. from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ LLC / AAVRPARIZ LLC. Picor’s Dave Hammack and Ramiro Scavo represented the landlord.
- Windmill Development LLC signed leased with two tenants at 2075 W. Grande Lane. Chippewa Aerospace Inc. leased 1,250 square feet and OTKDB LLC leased 1,500 square feet. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- MEB Homes LLC leased 1,432 square feet at 4400 E. Broadway. Michael Gross, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the landlord and Leah Bogen, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
- Filthy Pirate Coffee leased 1,107 square feet from Pearland RJR LLC in Lee Lee Plaza, 2040 W. Orange Grove Road. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, handled this transaction.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.