Tucson Real Estate: AutoZone is opening a 'megahub' on the southwest side

AutoZone is opening its first “megahub” in the Tucson market.

The company has leased 29,149 square feet at Placita del Rio, on the northeast corner of Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

Ben Craney, Jayme Fabe and Scott Soelter, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord; and Phil Bramsen and William Moore, with San Tan Commercial Advisors, represented the tenant.

Last year AutoZone announced plans to open up to 90 megahubs, which offer expanded parts assortments. Its local stores will have access to the megahub inventory so the company won’t need to add a lot more stores in the market and be able to shorten the lead time, officials said.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Eastpointe Apartments, a 49-unit complex at 8477 E. Broadway, was sold for $2.7 million by Bradshaw Apartments LLC. Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyers, ZFI LLC, Tucson East LLC, KMS Properties LLC and Caneel Investments AZ LLC.

Sunset Capital Partners LLC bought Carlton Apartments, a 36-unit complex at 4363 E. Second St., from RGC Apartments for $1.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

Equilibrium Garden Park II LLC bought Casa Larga, a 36-unit apartment complex at 6590 E. Golf Links Road, from 1990 Bennett Revocable Trust for $1.4 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the seller and Nicholas Tomko, with Equilibrium Realty LLC, represented the buyer.

AZDA LLC bought the 14-unit Flowing Wells Apartments at 3521 N. Flowing Wells Road from Flowing Wells Apartments LP for $960,000. Picor’s Allan Mendelsberg represented both parties.

SW Sun Control Shade Systems bought two warehouse buildings totaling 11,195 square feet of industrial space at 841 E. 47th St. and 851 E. 47th St. from Walter L. Pearson and Jill D. Pearson, trustees of the Walter L. and Jill D. Pearson Trust, for $740,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, handled the transaction.

AIM Wealth Partners LLC bought a 3,003-square-foot office building at 2850 N. Swan Road from Fleischman Building LLC for $510,510. Picor’s Ryan McGregor represented the seller and David Montijo, with CBRE, represented the buyer.

Painted Sky Healthcare Inc., doing business as Agape Hospice, leased 3,818 square feet at 4400 E. Broadway from 4400 Broadway LLC. Michael Gross, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord and Joe Nehls, of Sunwest Commercial Inc., represented the tenant.

Arizona Medcorp Inc. leased 2,966 square feet in St. Mary’s Medical Pavilion, 1707 W. St. Mary’s Road, from PMB Tucson LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord and Shaun Rudgear, with West USA Realty Scottsdale, represented the tenant.

ARC Health and Wellness LLC leased 1,648 square feet at Orange Grove Medical, 1925 W. Orange Grove Road. Phil Skillings and Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Sam Sufi, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

