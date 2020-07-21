Tucson Real Estate: Banner Health building bought by investors

A two-story medical building occupied by Banner Health Inc. in midtown Tucson has been sold to investors.

AP MP LLC, an affiliate of MBRE Health Care, bought the 40,936-square-foot building at 535 N. Wilmot Road for $11.5 million. Justin Lanne and Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller, 535 Wilmot Investors, an affiliate of the Schomac Group.

Banner recently renewed the lease for another 10 years. Its Diamond Children’s Multispecialty Service Clinic and Whole Health Clinic occupy the building.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

BBAM LLC bought Eucalyptus Apartments, a 44-unit apartment complex at 3055 N. Tyndall Ave., from 3055 North Tyndall Avenue LLC for $1.9 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

46th St Investors LLC bought a 25,673-square-foot building in Solomon Industrial Park, 706-736 E. 46th St., from El Gato Investment Two LLC for $1.1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, Max Fisher and Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled the sale.

Johansen Group LLC sold 5 acres at 8500 E. Old Vail Road for $750,000. Gordon Wagner and David Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller. The buyer, Ivan Atanassov, plans to use the site as the headquarters for his underground utility business.

Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought the 10-unit Calle Arizona Apartments at 269, 271 and 281 E. Calle Arizona from Interdependent-Tucson-269/271 E. Calle Arizona LLC for $637,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

Solgen Power LLC leased 5,760 square feet of industrial space at 2200 E. Benson Highway from Poets Corner LLC. Max Fisher and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, handled the lease.

Turf Paradise LLC leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 3760 S. Park Ave from Park/Ajo Associates LLC. Picor’s Ron Zimmerman represented the landlord.

Tuk Thai leased 2,498 square feet of restaurant space in Campbell Plaza, 2990 N. Campbell Ave., from DSW JCR Tucson Retail LLC. Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.

VIDA Restaurants LLC, doing business as Life is Grande Restaurant & Bar Design, leased 2,360 square feet of retail space at 919 N. Stone Ave. from Sahara Apartments LLC. Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord.

