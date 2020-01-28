Tucson Real Estate: California investors buy longtime Boot Barn location

The building occupied by Boot Barn since 1985, at 3719 N. Oracle Road, has been bought by California investors for $1.7 million.

“The property attracted multiple offers from investors who were looking at Boot Barn’s stability in the location, strong sales and a newly extended lease term,” said Nancy McClure, with CBRE, who represented the seller, Albuquerque-based WWT LTD Co.

“Single-tenant net leased investments of this size continue to drive the retail investment activity with individual investors.”

The 14,000-square-foot store was renovated in 2013 and is in the Tucson Mall retail hub.

The buyer was Newport Beach, Calif.-based The Capo Beach QPRT.

Boot Barn is a publicly traded company, with 218 stores in 31 states, that sells Western wear.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Nido 1 LLC bought Nido de Sahuaro Apartments, a 20-unit complex at 240 W. Sahuaro St. from All N Investments LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.

RJW Investments III LLC bought 5.71 acres of vacant land from Precision Shooting Equipment Inc., near Glenn Street and Fairview Avenue, for $497,455. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the buyer.

Abco Solar Inc. bought 4,768 square feet of office space at 2505 N. Alvernon Way from the Niesen Family for $323,000. Molly Gilbert, with Picor, represented the seller.

Southwest Ambulance of Tucson Inc. leased 21,000 square feet at 3759 N. Commerce Drive and 2443 and 2743 W. Majestic Way from West Partners Too LLC. Picor’s Paul Hooker along with Michael Sharapata and John Ruskin, with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc., represented the tenant.

BHP Copper leased 8,025 square feet at 4429 N. Highway Drive from Wheeler Family Revocable Trust. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the tenant and Dean Cotlow, with Cotlow Co., represented the landlord.

Pursuit Fitness leased 3,527 square feet from Orange Grove Center LLC at 3805 W. River Road. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the tenant. Kevin Volk and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Mike Bloomberg 2020 Inc. leased 2,614 square feet in Broadway Midtown Courtyard Plaza, 2536 E. Broadway, from LLJ Holdings LLLP. Picor’s Ryan McGregor and Molly Gilbert represented the landlord and Richard M. Kleiner represented the tenant.

Rosas Boutique leased 1,200 square feet at the Speedway Craycroft Plaza, on the southwest corner of Speedway and Craycroft Road. Landlord Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers, Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. Jeremy Price, of Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com