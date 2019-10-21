CarMax plans to open a lot at the site of the former De Anza Drive-In on South Alvernon Way, near East 22nd Street.
The company bought the vacant land for $2.75 million for its second Tucson store. The first one is at 4755 N. Oracle Road.
CarMax officials said the opening could be two years out and that an announcement will be made one year prior to the grand opening.
The new Tucson location will be the company’s fifth site in Arizona.
The site is perfect for a car dealership, said Greg Furrier, a retail specialist with Picor who helped broker the sale.
“It will do well because 22nd Street really is the east-side auto mall,” he said.
The De Anza Drive-In closed in 2009 after operating since 1951.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Amprop Enterprises Verde LLC bought 46,140 square feet of land at 9191 E. Tanque Verde Road from Rosa O. Mead for $532,000 to build a BrakeMax. The buyer was represented by Paul Schloss of NAI Horizon and the seller was represented by Jeramy Price of Volk Co.
- Arete Partners 3344 Oracle LLC bought the former KFC at 3344 N. Oracle Road from Shettlesworth Trust for $440,000. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller and concurrently handled the lease of the 3,202-square-foot restaurant to Los Betos restaurant.
- MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC leased 2,926 square feet of space in the Houghton Town Center, at Houghton and Old Vail roads. Brenna Lacey and Jeramy Price of Volk Co. represented the landlord, HTC Shops IV LLC. The tenant was represented by Cameron Warren of Phoenix Commercial Advisors.
- Common Roots Acupuncture leased 2,439 square feet at 1122 N. Stone Ave. from 122 Stone Partners LLC. The landlord was represented by Zach Fenton of Fenton Investment Co., and the tenant was represented by Leah Bogen of Volk Co.
- Earth Web Technologies LLC leased 1,556 square feet at 1643 N. Alvernon Way. Jeffrey Haut of Realty Executives represented the tenant and Lori Casey and Cameron Casey of Oxford Realty Advisors represented the landlord.
- One North Fifth LLC leased two spaces at 245 E. Congress St. Istari Studios LLC will occupy 1,283 square feet for a tattoo and design studio and El Be Goods LLC will occupy 840 square feet where it will offer locally curated retail goods and gifts. Leah Bogen of Volk Co. represented the landlord.
- Bold 2 the Bone LLC leased 866 square feet in Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, for a women’s fashion-focused retail goods and apparel store. Leah Bogen and Debbie Heslop with Volk Co. handled the lease.