Tucson Real Estate: City expected to be leading multifamily market in 2021

Industry experts predict Tucson could become a leading multifamily market this year as occupancy and sales of apartment complexes continue to soar.

A 330-unit complex, Sundown Village at 8252 N. Northern Ave., just sold for $54.4 million — nearly $165,000 per unit.

The sale was brokered by Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap.

“In 2020, Tucson was one of the nation’s leaders in rent growth, and the city’s multifamily vacancy rate was at its lowest level in 20 years,” said Hamid Panahi, IPA first vice president. “As these trends continue and the national economy improves, we expect that Tucson will be one of the nation’s leading multifamily markets in 2021.”

Vacancy rates in the Tucson area dropped to about 3.5% this spring as rents climbed more than 7% over 2020.

The median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Tucson area is $825 and $1,103 for a two-bedroom but there has been a big increase in luxury units coming online with monthly rents substantially higher.

Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David, IPA executive managing directors, represented the seller, HSL Properties, and procured the buyer, APRA Capital.