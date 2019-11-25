A small, local clothing bank that provides children in foster care with free clothes and shoes is getting bigger digs.
Spreading Threads has leased 1,200 square feet at 1870 W. Prince Road for a new pick-up center for families in need of clothing for foster kids.
Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord and Esther Empens, with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the tenant in the lease.
Spreading Threads has been collecting new and gently used clothes for foster kids for 10 years, said Michele Wright, one of the organization’s founders and a foster mom for 18 years.
She said between 150 and 200 kids benefit from the donations each month.
The new location will be organized for foster families to browse for clothing.
Donations themselves can be made at 6894 N. Camino Martin, Suite 100, east of Interstate 10 and south of Ina Road.
Spreading Threads also accepts toys, books and cash donations.
“It all stays here locally,” Wright said. “And is all run by foster moms.”
Visit spreadingthreads.com to learn more.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Punahou Tucson One LLC bought Stonedale Apartments, an 18-unit complex at 2736-2742 N. Stone Ave.
- , from Monteer Properties LLC for $917,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the seller and Desiree Palmer, with ABI Multifamily, represented the buyer.
Goodwill Industries International Inc. leased 7,382 square feet at 3785 E. 34th St.
- from 34th St. LLC. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled the transaction.
Piteau Associates USA Ltd. leased 3,521 square feet in the Palo Verde Business Center, 3860 S. Palo Verde Road
- , from Palo Verde Trust Partners LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord and Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
- Sweet Wolverine Management LLC, doing business as Dirty Dawgs, leased 3,500 square feet at
- from Jada’s Tucson Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Desert Sage Behavioral Health PLC leased 3,049 square feet at
- from DBR Investment Properties LLC. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- High Point Scientific Inc. leased 2,957 square feet at
- from Wright & Case Holdings LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher represented the landlord and Gary Emerson, with GRE Partners LLC, represented the tenant.
- Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd. leased 1,521 square feet at
- from La Paloma Corporate Center LLC. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant and Jeff Casper, with CBRE, represented the landlord.
- RIZ Enterprises Inc. leased 1,403 square feet in Exchange Place,
- , from Presson Corp. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Sand Fox Enterprises LLC, leased 930 square feet at
- from AP Shoppes LLC. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the tenant and Michael Coretz, of Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson, represented the landlord.
- Independent Craft Beer and Spirits LLC leased 750 square feet at
- from RR44 Inc. Picor’s Max Fisher and Jose Dabdoub handled the transaction.