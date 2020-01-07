Tucson Real Estate: Denver investors buy local gas station

The recently renovated ARCO store at 2891 W. Valencia Road has been bought by Denver investors. The $2.79 million sale was part of a three-property purchase brokered by Cushman & Wakefield brokers Chris Hollenbeck and Shane Carter.
The duo also sold a Wilhelm Automotive in Litchfield Park and Big O Tires in Chandler.
All three properties were fully leased.
The 2,459-square-foot ARCO gas was sold to Handler Orlando CO II LLC by Scottsdale-based Tucsaron LLC.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
An 18,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building at 2502 N. Jackrabbit Ave.
- was bought by James Barrins LLC from the Scales Family Trust for $1 million. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller and Jon O’Shea, of Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the buyer.
An eight-unit complex at 3727 E. Glenn St.
- was sold by YL Investments LLC to Refugio3727 LLC for $975,000. Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller and the buyer was represented by Anthony Schaefer, with Long Realty Co., and Colette Barajas, with Centra Realty.
Lone Cattle Tucson LLC bought 1,861 square feet of retail space at 7443 E. Broadway
- from Joan McTarnahan, as Trustee of The McTarnahan Family Trust, for $725,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller and Braden Crockett, with Matthews Retail Group Inc., represented the buyer.
- A 4,675-square-foot office building at
- sold for $875,000. Jon O’Shea, of Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, brokered the transaction between the seller, Tucson Portfolio 6 LLC, and the buyer, Meteora Investments LLC.
- The Day Family Trust bought 6.78 acres of land at
- from GC Brown Developers Inc. for $738,000. Gordon Wagner and Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the sale.
- Titan Property Holdings LLC bought 9,202 square feet of industrial space at
- from Split Commercial Investment LLC for $615,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller and CBRE brokers Bruce Suppes and Ian Stuart represented the buyer.
- Baer Property Holdings LLC bought an 8,800-square-foot industrial building at
- from Copper State Land LLC for $550,000. Picor’s Paul Hooker represented the seller and James Robertson and Omer Kreso, with Realty Executives Tucson Elite, represented the buyer.
- Aaron’s Inc. leased 8,000 square feet at Placita Del Rio shopping center,
- . Scott Soelter, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
- Spenga Fitness leased 4,533 square feet at the Oracle Crossings Shopping Center,
- . Ben Craney and Jayme Fabe, with NAI Horizon, brokered the lease.
- Kenneth Cochran and Alejandra Gaona, doing business as Yabba Dabba Smoking Accessories, leased 1,000 square feet at
- from Trinum Properties LLC. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented both parties.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com