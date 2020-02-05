Tucson Real Estate: Detox center moves into vacant clinic in midtown

After sitting vacant for nearly two years, a former Tucson middle school site that was torn down and rebuilt as a Mainstreet Rapid Recovery clinic is finally occupied.

Buena Vista Health and Recovery Centers moved into the 50,000-square-foot facility Feb. 1 and is accepting patients at 5151 E. Pima St., near North Rosemont Boulevard.

Services include medically monitored detox, inpatient residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, primary care medicine and telemedicine.

The facility has 70 private rooms with private restrooms, offering treatment programs to patients ages 18 and older.

“This is a new concept to many, and one, we hope, becomes the standard,” said Brian Beutin, a behavioral health specialists.

“Offering primary care means that even when traditional treatment has concluded, patients are still able to see the primary care providers ... for routine medical needs ranging from allergies, flu and colds to routine physicals and checkups.”

Mainstreet Rapid Recovery bought the former school and built the clinic. But in 2018, the company abruptly pulled out of the Arizona market and never occupied the building.