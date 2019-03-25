A drive-thru coffee house will soon be open at the site of a former Applebee’s restaurant in central Tucson.
Sage Tucson LLC bought the closed restaurant space at 4625 E. Grant Road for $1 million to develop a Dutch Bros drive-thru along with other retail, restaurant and office space at the corner of Grant and Swan roads. Brenna Lacey, of Volk Co., handled the sale.
Dutch Bros Coffee, based in Oregon, opened its first Tucson shop in October on Broadway and Wilmot Road.
Its second location is in Vail, and two other shops are under development at Golf Links and Harrison roads and Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10.
The growth is expected to continue with at least three more locations to be announced this year.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Steamroller Pad LLC sold the Starbucks on the southwest corner of Valencia and Indian Agency Roads for $2.6 million. The 3,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is in the Valencia Marketplace Shopping Center. Brenna Lacey and Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., represented the seller, and Jim and Craig Kovaleski, with CBRE, represented the buyer, FLM LLC.
- R&R Real Estate LLC bought the Allstate Vehicles property at 5341 E. Speedway for $1.1 million from Allstate Speedway LLC. The 6,106-square-foot building sits on 59,516 square feet of land. Rick Borane and Brenna Lacey, of Volk Co., handled the sale.
- Oneten REI Main LLC bought the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru restaurant at 5010 S. Campbell Ave. for $750,000. The building covers 2,526 square feet and sits on 28,970 square feet of land. The buyer was represented by Sean Lieb, of SRS Real Estate Partners, and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller, Quananhdai LLC.
- Meridiano Investments III LLC bought a 10,000-square-foot industrial building at 3529 E. Golf Links Road for $615,000. Rick Borane, of Volk Co., represented the buyer, and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller.
- Dahlstrom 6782 Tanque Verde LLC bought the Kentucky Fried Chicken property at 6872 E. Tanque Verde Road for $592,262. The 2,100-square-foot building sits on 18,000 square feet of land. Terry Dahlstrom, of Volk Co., represented the buyer.
- City Salads, a Mexico City chain, will open its first Tucson location at 3894 N. Oracle Road in June. The company has 13 restaurants in Mexico and one in Nogales, Ariz. Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retails Advisors, represented the landlord, 3838 Oracle Plaza Joint Ventures LLC.
- FD Arizona LLC, the franchisee of Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, has leased 2,037 square feet at 3007 E. Speedway to relocate from Oracle Road and Auto Mall Drive. The new restaurant is expected to open in April. Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the tenant, and the landlord was represented by Greg Furrier, with Picor.
- Blessing Society LLC leased 886 square feet at 4400 E. Broadway. Michael Gross, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord.