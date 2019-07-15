Dutch Bros. continues its rapid expansion in Southern Arizona.
Land for its seventh Tucson-area coffee shop was recently bought by developers on the northeast corner of 22nd Street and Alvernon Way.
Cole Valley Partners LLC bought the former gas station from Kettenbach LLC for $925,000 and plans to redevelop it for the drive-thru coffee house.
Scott Soelter and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller and GPS Retail, out of Phoenix, represented the buyer.
Since opening in the Tucson market last year, on East Broadway and Wilmot Road, Dutch Bros. has already opened three additional shops — near Valencia and Mission roads, Golf Links and Harrison roads, and Old Vail and Houghton roads. Dutch Bros. also has a location in Green Valley.
Along with the 22nd Street location, two other shops are under development, at Grant and Swan roads and Cortaro Road and Interstate 10.
No doubt their frosts, freezes and lemonades are a hit during the hot summer months.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Ava Terrace Apartments LLC bought Oakwood Terrace Apartments, a 58-unit complex at 2740 and 2750 N. Balboa Ave., from 18Teen Jac Properties LP for $2.3 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the seller and Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.
- The Rosenthal Trust bought 22,732 square feet of industrial space at 2002-2044 E. 14th St. from 14th Street Partners LLC for $1.3 million. Brandon Rodgers and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.
- Orlando 4566 N. 1st Ave. Tucson LLC bought a 3,487-square-foot office building at 4566 N. First Ave. from Signal Healthcare LLC for $1.1 million. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, and Kathleen Morgan, with Newmark Knight Frank, represented the seller. Bob Broyles, with Colliers International, represented the buyer.
- Presson Corp. bought a 14,000-square-foot industrial building at 3240 S. Dodge Blvd. from DFI Investments LLC for $728,000. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser represented the buyer and Jonathan Jump, with Jump Ventures Inc., represented the seller.
- Astrodyne International Inc. leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space at 2560 N. Huachuca Drive from Legacy Business Properties LLC. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the tenant and Mike Hennessy, with Burris, Hennessey & Co., represented the landlord.
- Heath Consultants Inc. leased 8,300 square feet at 2700 E. Executive Drive from 2700 Executive Properties LLC. Brandon Rodgers, Russell W. Hall and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord. Ronald Rehbein, with Keller Williams Realty East Valley, represented the tenant.
- Annu Bhalla D.D.S. leased 2,587 square feet of space for a new dental office at 6875 E. Sunrise Drive from The MEF Co. Inc. Picor’s Aaron LaPrise represented the landlord.