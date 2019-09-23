The 5151 E. Broadway building has landed three new tenants, and renovations to its lobby are expected to be complete early next year.
Kent Circle Partners announced that Verifone Inc., a customer support center, leased 13,196 square feet, represented by David Montijo, with CBRE, and Stephen Salomon, a CBRE affiliate broker.
Williams Sound LLC, a communication company offering services for wireless audio, video and conferencing systems, leased 2,851 square feet and was represented by Dave Blanchette, with NAI Horizon.
Dean Alan Architects PLLC, represented by Robert Davis, with Tango Commercial Real Estate, leased 1,837 square feet.
Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the owners in these transactions.
Other recent transactions in Tucson include:
- Elliott Partners Ltd. bought a 44,504-square-foot industrial warehouse at 3130 S. Dodge Blvd. from DRD Group LLC for $2.8 million. Brandon Rodgers and Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the seller and Dave Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.
- Damco Arizona Properties LLC bought Los Altos Apartments, a 28-unit complex at 501 E. Glenn St., and Fontana Apartments, a nine-unit complex at 3139 N. Fontana Ave., from KMS Enterprises LLC for $1.9 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Cole Valley Partners Real Estate purchased 30,360 square feet of land at 3700 E. Speedway for $885,000 to develop it for Dutch Bros Coffee’s eighth Tucson location. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the seller. ADJ Enterprises Inc., and Marty Olejarczyk and Greg Saltz, of GPS Retail LLC, represented the buyer.
- Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought Central Apartments, a 12-unit apartment complex at 5416 E. Lee St., from Allegro Properties LLC for $750,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer.
- AZDA LLC bought Geronimo Apartments, an 11-unit apartment complex at 2921 N. Geronimo Ave., from John R. Hughes, Linda T. Hughes, Randolph D. Oden, and Karen L. Oden for $612,000. Picor’s Allan Mendelsberg represented both parties.
- Robert J. Marshall Trust Number 1 bought Delano Casitas, a nine-unit apartment complex at 427-441 E. Delano St., from Property Twins LLC for $555,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer and Marc Luety II, with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, represented the seller.
- Long Far Investments LLC bought an 8,725-square-foot industrial building at 1100 W. Glenn St. from Tire Centers West LLC for $535,000. Paul Hooker, with Picor, and Bill Honsaker, with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, handled this transaction.
- TMC Holdings Inc. bought a 5,809-square-foot medical office building at 2355 N. Ferguson Ave. from Dietmar Gann for $440,000. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the buyer and Elizabeth Gonzalez-Gann, with 33 Realty Co., represented the seller.
- Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC leased 20,388 square feet of seasonal space in Campbell Plaza, 2930 N. Campbell Ave., from DSW Commercial Real Estate. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- GoBrands Inc. leased 7,346 square feet of industrial space in Clairemont Plaza, 1668 S. Research Loop, from Clairemont Partners LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank leased the 3,855-square-foot former Kneaders Bakery at 3570 N. Craycroft Road from Beach City Tucson Bakery LLC to open a branch in 2020. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, handled the transaction.