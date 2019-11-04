A 30-year-old plaza on the city’s east side has been bought by private investors for $1.1 million.
Fortunato Plaza, at 9100 E. Tanque Verde Road, has more than 7,000 square feet of retail space, anchored by Fortunato’s Italian Deli and Catering that has been in operation since 1982.
The buyer, a private investor, was procured by Alan Laulainen, Chris Lind, Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, with Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office.
“After the buyer was referred to our team to assist him in finding the perfect investment ... we identified Fortunato Plaza,” said Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix and Tucson offices. “The property was a high-quality asset with long-term tenancy that offered great return for the investor.”
Fortunato Plaza includes six suites on about one acre of land.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- William Lee LLC bought 6,894 square feet of retail space at 7285-7293 E. Tanque Verde Road from Colonia Verde Investors LLC for $1.7 million. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the buyer and George Larsen, with Larsen Baker LLC, represented the seller.
- L & G Investments AZ LLC bought Copper Street Townhomes, at 1791-1799 E. Copper St., from KPS Apts. LLC for $506,500. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the buyer and David Walsh, with S.J. Fowler Real Estate Inc., represented the seller.
- Santandr Properties LLC bought 33rd Street Apartments, at 2226 S. Fourth Ave. and 321 E. 33rd St., for $438,875. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented the seller and Edward Mandelberg and Danny Roth, with Keller Williams Southern Arizona, represented the buyer.
- Bellazza Beauty Bar LLC leased 2,404 square feet of retail space at 1951 W. Grant Road from Wright & Case Holdings LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord. Jon O’Shea, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions LLC, represented the tenant.
- Especially 4 You Personal Chef Services leased 1,972 square feet at 1104 S. Wilmot Road from Roath Properties LLC. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord and Leah Bogen, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
- Mountain View Veterinary Clinic leased 1,400 square feet at 9725 N. Thornydale Road from C-III Asset Management. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.