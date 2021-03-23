Tucson Real Estate: Eegee's opening two more local shops

Tucson-based Eegee’s is bringing its frozen treats, ranch fries and subs to two more Tucson locations next month.

One location at The Landing, a shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19, will be a 2,200-square-foot shop with a dining room, walk-up window, traditional drive-thru window and a separate drive-thru catering only to its famous frozen drinks.

The east-side location, at Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon roads, will be a 2,680-square-foot facility with dining and drive-thru.

Eegee’s is expanding its team, with a number of positions available at both locations. Those interested in applying can visit eegees.com/careers or follow Eegee’s on social media for updates about job fairs.

Since its start in 1970 as a vending truck selling Eegees, the company has grown to 26 locations in the Tucson market and one in Casa Grande.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

The M. Steven and Kathleen Davidson Family Trust bought the 30-unit Coronado Hotel Apartment at 402 E. Ninth St. from Carbon Cabo LLC for $3.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Dash Investments LLC bought the 52-unit Casa Grande Village Apartments at 5950 S. Park Ave. from RM Jak Properties LP for $2.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Visionary Holdings LLC purchased two lots totaling 15,000 square feet of office space within the Pima Medical Campus, 2121 N. Craycroft Road, from RW Development Services LLC for $1.5 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller. Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.

Sam Levitz Furniture Co. leased 59,675 square feet of retail space at 300 S. Toole Ave. from Levin Family LP. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant and Jesse Blum, with CBRE, represented the landlord.

Sabino Electric Inc. leased 9,600 square feet at 861 E. 18th St. from Stephen L. Ziegler. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, represented the tenant and John Ash, of CBRE, represented the landlord.

From the Mines LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space from Ohio Street Bldg. No 2 Ltd. LLLP at 750 E. Ohio St. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.

Bark N’ Bubbles LLC leased 1,410 square feet at 13180 E. Colossal Cave Road. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, Vail Station and Birch Bay LLC.

Mac Medical leased 1,000 square feet at 3863 N. Oracle Road from Tesoro Enterprises LLC. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC handled the transaction.

Send information for Tucson Real Estate to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.

