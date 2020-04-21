Tucson Real Estate: El Rio to open clinic in midtown

El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Inc. bought the former Wells Fargo bank building at 3655 E. Grant Road and plans to open a new community health-care center there.
The 30,600-square-foot property was sold for $1.8 million.
Nancy McClure, of CBRE in Tucson represented the buyer.
Located on the northwest corner of Grant Road and Dodge Boulevard, the two-story building had been a bank branch since it was built in 1968.
Other recent transactions include:
- Dash II Investments LLC bought Catalina Vista, a 50-unit complex at 8550 E. Old Spanish Trail for $4 million from Fast River LLC & Square West LLC. Joe Boyle and Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.
- Torino Avenue LLC sold the 27-unit complex at 4044 E. Flower St. to ZAZ Properties ACQ1 LLC for $1.8 million. Brian Bowers, with 520 Realty, represented the seller.
MLII Investments LLC bought Canyon Oasis, a 24-unit complex at 3443 E. Bermuda St. from ZFI LLC for $1.3 million. Joe Boyle and Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.
- AZDA LLC bought Mountain Shadows Apartments, a 10-unit complex at 3053 W. Anklam Road from Wildcat Equities LLC for $1.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought Treat Apartments, an 8-unit complex at 2237-2241 N. Treat Ave. from Soulages Revocable Trust for $535,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Red Bull Distribution Co. Inc. leased 13,440 square feet of industrial space at 3741-3745 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road in Tucson, from Peacock Investment Builders Tucson I LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, and Robin Dodson, with Cushman & Wakefield Los Angeles, handled the transaction.
- TMC Medical Network leased 3,762 square feet in El Dorado Medical Plaza, 1500 N. Wilmot Road, from TMC Holdings Inc. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- The Primavera Foundation leased a 3,296 square-foot building at 811 S. Sixth Ave. from Suarez Family LP. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Sonny’s Metal Finishing LLC leased 1,605 square feet of industrial space in Euclid Industrial Park, 1027 S. Euclid Ave. from Rich Rodgers South Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Precious Metals Refinery LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 4403 E. Speedway from Rich Rodgers Investments Inc. Picor’s Ramiro Scavo represented the landlord and Kevin Volk, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com
