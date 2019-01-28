Whether it’s a tortoise tummy ache or ferret fever, exotic pet owners will soon have a new veterinary hospital exclusively for their companions.
Arizona Exotic Animal Hospital LLC has leased 4,800 square feet in the Crossroads Festival Shopping Center, 4951 E. Grant Road. Nancy McClure, of CBRE, represented the landlord.
Specializing in goats, tarantulas, rats and iguanas, the hospital will feature a 24-hour emergency center and boarding services.
Opened in Mesa in 2007, its Phoenix location opened in 2015. The Tucson hospital is expected to open this spring and resumes for veterinarians, vet technicians and assistants are being accepted via email at rmoffat@azeah.com.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Silverhart Properties LLC bought Vista de Catalina, a 32-unit complex at 5770 E. 10th St. from Catalina by Bakerson LLC for $1.9 million. James Crawley, with Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and Joseph Caplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.
- The Hayston Group LLC bought a 12-unit complex at 3736 E. Fairmount St. from Clark H. and Kathryn A. Reed for $944,000. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented both parties.
- Surf Thru Inc. bought 60,000 square feet of land in the Houghton Town Center, near Houghton Road and Interstate 10, for $925,000. Brenna Lacey and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller Houghton Developers LLC.
- Brazo LLC leased 2,2,12 square feet in Mission Plaza, at Speedway and Swan Road, for an event center for The Lost Boys of Sudan. Kevin Volk and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.
- Budget Blinds leased 1,600 square feet at 7883 N. Oracle Road from Weingarten Nostat Inc. Robert J. Nolan, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant and Brooke Harvey, of Weingarten Realty, represented the landlord.
- Your CBD Store leased 1,500 square feet at 2643 N. Campbell Ave. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the tenant, Campbell 19G LLC.
- Tucson Braces leased 1,140 square feet at 4955 N. Sabino Canyon Road from HVIP LLC. Jeramy Price, of Volk Co., represented the tenant and the landlord was represented by Commercial Retail Advisors.