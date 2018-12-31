Florida investors have purchased five apartment complexes around town for nearly $4 million.
Gould Family Properties VII LLC bought a 24-unit complex at 1620-1650 E. Blacklidge from Park Plaza Condominiums for $1.2 million; a 16-unit complex at 3801-3829 N. Country Club Road from Johnston Family Properties IV LLC for $834,097; a 10-unit apartment complex at 1802-1820 N. Forgeus Ave. from Johnston Family Properties II LLC for $613,307; a 10-unit apartment complex at 3220 E. Terra Alta Blvd. from Johnston Family Properties I LLC for $599,336; and a 9-unit apartment complex at 3501 N. Country Club Road from Johnston Family Properties III LLC for $515,178. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, handled the transactions.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Kennecott Exploration leased a 6,760-square-foot industrial space at 3631 S. Broadmont Drive from Broadmont Investments. Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the landlord, and Alan Moore, of Lindsey Chapman, represented the tenant.
- Tucson Physicians Group leased a 4,100 square feet at 1815 W. St. Mary’s Road from 1815 WSM LLC. David Montijo and Damian Wilkinson, of CBRE, represented the tenant.