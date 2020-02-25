Tucson Real Estate: Foothills office complex lands new tenant

A real estate investing and management outfit will be taking residence at a new office complex in the Foothills.

Indus Holdings LLC leased 5,025 square feet at The Gallery Offices, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal and Andy Seleznov.

Larsen Baker bought Gallery Row last year and redeveloped into office space.

The first two tenants were Stewart Title & Trust and Skyline Dental.

“This investment for us is first and foremost about location. Gallery Row is a beautiful, well maintained property at one of the essential corners of Tucson,” said Lal, president of Larsen Baker. “Rather than continuing to compete with the newer retail at the intersection, we saw an opportunity to create beautiful offices with views, signage and convenient access for the high-end office users that want to be close to their clients.

Indus Holdings is expected to open in May.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Oracle Canyon, a 36-unit complex at 331 W. Pastime Road, sold to private investors for $2.8 million. Hamid Panahi and James Crawley, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.

Eegee’s LLC bought 28,685 square feet of land in the Houghton Town Center, on the corner of Houghton Road and Mary Ann Cleveland Way, for $515,000 to open an Eegee’s restaurant. Jeramy Price and Brenna Lacey, of Volk Co., represented the seller, Houghton Developers LLC.

Saleh Investments LLC bought a 2,563-square-foot building on 14,011 square feet of land at 3541 E. Fort Lowell Road from CAPT Properties LLC for $450,000. Frank Arrotta and Michael Gross, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented both parties.

LuxSpace Studios leased 9,631 square feet in Oracle Place, near Oracle and Ina roads. The landlord, Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen along with Rick Volk and Kevin Volk, of Volk Co.

Aly Elkanany leased 4,400 square feet at 1535 N. Stone Ave. to open Egyptian restaurant, Alexandria’s Pearl. Leah Bogen, of Volk Co., represented the landlord, Vincente Sanchez-Martinez and Marita Gomez-Sanchez.

F45 leased 2,438 square feet at Las Plazas, on the northwest corner of Houghton and Old Vail roads, to open a training fitness center. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. Kevin Volk, of Volk Co., and Jesse Peron and Pete Villaescusa, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

Especially 4 You Personal Chef Service LLC leased 1,972 square feet at 1104 S. Wilmot Road to open a café and catering kitchen under the name Chef Chic. Leah Bogen, of Volk Co., represented the tenant and the landlord, Roath Properties LLC, was represented by Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co.

Landlord Tophoy Block LLC signed two new leases. Dust and Heritage LLC leased 762 square feet at 215 N. Hoff Ave. for a retail and event showroom and Fizzy Fairy Gifts LLC leased 1,588 square feet at 218 N. Fourth Ave. to open Old Pueblo Soapery. Leah Bogen, of Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Whittlenback’s LLC, doing business as Dejon’s Hair Salon, leased 1,340 square feet at 8250 E. Broadway from TN Rental Properties LLC. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented both parties.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.