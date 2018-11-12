A former nunnery on the city’s west side has been bought by a private company that transitions recently released jail inmates.
25Jac Properties LP purchased the 13,032-square-foot residential facility at 1835 W. Anklam Road from Long Far Investments LLC for $650,000.
Formerly home to the nuns that worked at St. Mary’s Hospital, the home is gated and can house up to 100 people, said Allan Mendelsberg, a broker with Picor who represented the buyer. Picor’s Paul Hooker represented the seller.
The company will work with inmates from the Pima County jail, he said.
“This group helps people getting out of jail find employment,” Mendelsberg said. “It’s a perfect fit for this group.”
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Global Instant Air Inc. bought a 5,000-square-foot industrial building at 4521 E. Rex St. from TKW Properties LLC for $339,750. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the seller.
- Grand Canyon Panel Co. LLC leased 5,250 square feet at 637 S. Vine Ave. from Chargers 1 LLC. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Pat Welchert, with Alpha Commercial, represented the tenant.
- Borderlands Trading Co. leased 4,996 square feet at La Toscana Shopping Center, 7090 N. Oracle Road, from La ToscanaVillage LLC. Pete Villaescusa and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the landlord, and Grimm Commercial represented the tenant.
- Starbucks Corp. leased two spaces: 3,798 square feet at Interstate 19 and Nogales Highway and 2,300 square feet on the northeast corner of Grant and Tanque Verde roads. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant in both leases, and Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the Sahuarita shopping center landlord.
- ResCare Arizona Inc. leased 2,659 square feet at 4600 S. Park Ave. from Ohio Street Building No. 2 LLLP. Ryan McGregor and Rob Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord. Alex Hardie, with Buzz Isaacson Realty, and Keelan Twitty, with CBRE, represented the tenant.