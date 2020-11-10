Tucson Real Estate: Geico opens second local office on northwest side

Geico has opened a second local office for its insurance customers.
William Derby owns the new office, at 6871 N. Thornydale Road, and formerly worked at the Geico corporate office.
The 2,753-square-foot office will be staffed by Derby and three team members.
“We’re eager to build long-term relationships with our customers and help advise them as their insurance needs change over time,” Derby said.
The other Tucson Geico office is located at 3255 E. Speedway. The local offices are independently owned, small businesses and exclusively sell Geico insurance products.
Tucson is also home to Geico’s regional office.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Mid-Atlantic Equity Funding LLC bought the Dollar General at 5470 E. Littletown Road from DCM Development Co. for $2 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller and Michael J. Bastin, with Coldwell Banker Commercial Reliant Realty, represented the buyer.
The Woods 3 LLC bought seven acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of Valencia and Headley roads to expand The Woods Apartments at Midvale Park. The sale price was $1 million. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the seller, Headley & Valencia LLC, and Gordon Wagner, of NAI Horizon, represented the buyer.
- Lurie Properties II LLC bought 8,632 square feet of office space at 3113, 3119 and 3125 E. First St. from 1050 North Country Club Associates Inc. for $950,000. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller and Rick Borane, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.
- Winstel LLC bought the 12-unit Winstel Park Apartments at 3322 N. Winstel Blvd. from Winstel Apartments LLC for $920,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Nico’s Mexican Food leased 1,420 square feet at Sabino Canyon Plaza, 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Gordon Wagner and Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the transaction.
- Sydney’s Sweets Shoppe leased 1,400 square feet at Bear Canyon Shopping Center, on the northwest corner of Tanque Verde Road and Catalina Highway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Elaina Elliot, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. Pete Villaescusa, of CBRE, represented the tenant.
- Glo Skin Studio leased 1,093 square feet in Shoppes at Bears Path, at Tanque Verde and Bear Canyon roads. Brooke Harvey, with Weingarten Realty represented the landlord and Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
- Axiom Electric leased 1,000 square feet in Camino Seco Business Park, at Broadway and Camino Seco. Landlord Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Elaina Elliot, Andy Seleznov, and George Larsen.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.