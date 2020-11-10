Tucson Real Estate: Geico opens second local office on northwest side

Geico has opened a second local office for its insurance customers.

William Derby owns the new office, at 6871 N. Thornydale Road, and formerly worked at the Geico corporate office.

The 2,753-square-foot office will be staffed by Derby and three team members.

“We’re eager to build long-term relationships with our customers and help advise them as their insurance needs change over time,” Derby said.

The other Tucson Geico office is located at 3255 E. Speedway. The local offices are independently owned, small businesses and exclusively sell Geico insurance products.

Tucson is also home to Geico’s regional office.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Mid-Atlantic Equity Funding LLC bought the Dollar General at 5470 E. Littletown Road from DCM Development Co. for $2 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller and Michael J. Bastin, with Coldwell Banker Commercial Reliant Realty, represented the buyer.