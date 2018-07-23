Golden Eagle Distributors Inc. has sold its 161,212-square-foot industrial building at 705 E. Ajo Way to 6455 Box Springs Blvd. LLC for $13.3 million.
Golden Eagle was founded in Tucson in 1974. It closed its Tucson location in 2016, after selling to Phoenix-based Hensley Beverage Co.
Stephen D. Cohen and Michael Hammond, with Picor, represented the seller, and Art Day, with CBRE, represented the buyer.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- The Reeve Family Trust bought Riata Court Apartments, a 16-unit complex at 2875 E. Sixth St., from Riata Court Apartments LLC for $2.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Villa Sorrento LLC bought Villa Sorrento Apartments, a 60-unit complex at 334 W. Valencia Road, from Packjak Properties LP for $2.1 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Jay Umiya DG LLC bought a 9,100-square-foot building at 7440 S. Wilmot Road from DCM Development Co. for $1.9 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller, and Mark McLoone, with Retail Investment Group LLC, represented the buyer.
- Institute for Liver Health LLC leased 1,915 square feet at 899 N. Wilmot Road from Holland Arizona Investments LLC. Cameron Casey and Lori Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, handled the transaction.
- Atlantic Home Health Care leased 1,585 square feet at Dorado Park Offices, 1605-1611 N. Wilmot Road. Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented both parties.
- Emily Cadamagnai, State Farm Insurance LLC, leased 1,535 square feet at 4345 E. Broadway from 4345 E. Broadway LLC. Cameron Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented both parties.
- Viva Coffee House LLC leased 1,461 square feet at Rita Ranch Shopping Center, 9136 E. Valencia Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
- Cloud Slingers LLC, a vape shop, leased 1,097 square feet at 5702 E. Broadway from the S. Leonard Scheff & Susan Scheff Revocable Living Trust. Frank Arrotta, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the tenant, and Batoun Herrington, of Chapman Management Co., represented the landlord.