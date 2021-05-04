Tucson Real Estate: Gourmet cookie company coming soon

A national gourmet cookie shop is opening its first location in the Tucson market.
Utah-based Crumbl Cookies has leased 2,000 square feet at Oracle Crossings Shopping Center, 7805 N. Oracle Road, and plans to open its doors this fall.
Ben Craney and Jayme Fabe, with NAI Horizon represented the landlord and John Buette, with Boss Capital Development LLC, represented Crumbl Cookies.
“We are excited to bring Crumbl to Oro Valley and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, CEO and co-founder. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie.”
The cookies are baked in an open kitchen so customers can see the preparation of the cookies which feature four different flavors each week, along with the standard favorites of warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar.
Customers can choose delivery, curbside pick-up or in-store takeout.
Crumbl Cookies opened in Utah in 2017 and now has more than 165 locations around the country. The company opened 87 shops in 2020 alone.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Midtown on 2nd, a 42-unit complex at 3601 E. Second St., was bought by private investors for $2.8 million. James Crawley and Hamid Panahi, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.
City Electric Supply Co. leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties LLC, at 1671 S. Research Loop. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Del Sol Research Management LLC leased 5,600 square feet at Tri-Pointe Plaza, 6365-6377 E. Tanque Verde Road, from Interra Sky Tri-Pointe, LLC. The tenant was represented by Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, and the landlord was represented by Ian Stuart and Bruce Suppes, of CBRE.
Sa Cadira Arizona LLC leased 5,048 square feet of industrial space from JDLH Investments LLC at 3755 E. 43rd Place. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Dorrance Foundation For Education leased 2,516 square feet at 1031 N. Park Ave. from NP Sol y Luna Dst. Bob Davis, with Tango Commercial Real Estate LLC, represented the tenant and Dave Dutson, NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com