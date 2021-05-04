Tucson Real Estate: Gourmet cookie company coming soon

A national gourmet cookie shop is opening its first location in the Tucson market.

Utah-based Crumbl Cookies has leased 2,000 square feet at Oracle Crossings Shopping Center, 7805 N. Oracle Road, and plans to open its doors this fall.

Ben Craney and Jayme Fabe, with NAI Horizon represented the landlord and John Buette, with Boss Capital Development LLC, represented Crumbl Cookies.

“We are excited to bring Crumbl to Oro Valley and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, CEO and co-founder. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie.”

The cookies are baked in an open kitchen so customers can see the preparation of the cookies which feature four different flavors each week, along with the standard favorites of warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar.

Customers can choose delivery, curbside pick-up or in-store takeout.

Crumbl Cookies opened in Utah in 2017 and now has more than 165 locations around the country. The company opened 87 shops in 2020 alone.

Other recent commercial transactions include: