A gourmet doughnut shop plans to open its first Arizona location in the shopping center at North First Avenue and East Roger Road.

The Dapper Doughnut leased 1,040 square feet at Shoppes at 1st & Roger, next to the Fry’s grocery store.

The franchise specializes in hot, cake-style mini doughnuts decorated with fresh fruit and sauces. Flavors include bananas foster, blueberry lemon and s’mores.

The Dapper Doughnut has 22 stores and two food trucks throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord in the lease and Christopher Tsighis, of Coldwell Banker, represented the tenant, franchisee Sean-Jacob Co. LLC.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

  • Wildcat Properties LLC bought 5.22 acres of industrial land in Southpointe Industrial Park, on the northeast corner of Valencia and Kolb roads, from Southpointe Partners LLC for $480,000. Jesse Blum and John Slattery, with CBRE, represented the seller.
  • Micromex International leased 141,913 square feet of industrial space at 6908 E. Century Park Drive from Century Park Properties LLC. Jesse Blum and John Slattery, with CBRE, handled the transaction.
  • Orange Grove Village, on the northwest corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads, has two new tenants. Gamez Rascon Investments leased 2,630 square feet to open Tacos Del Rancho, a Mexican café and cantina. Renewal Wellness leased 1,851 square feet for an acupuncture, homeopathy and massage center. Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC represented the landlord, Orange Grove Village LLC, and the tenants were represented by Hank Amos of Tucson Realty & Trust Co.
  • Tetra Tech leased 3,847 square feet at 800 E. Wetmore Road from Floating Island Investments LLC. The landlord was represented by David Montijo and Damian Wilkinson, with CBRE, and the tenant was represented by David Volk of CBRE’s Tucson office and Nicole Bise of CBRE’s Los Angeles office.
  • Integra Dance Arts leased 1,800 square feet at 13190 E. Colossal Cave Road from Old Vail Station LLC. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord.
  • Winn Me LLC, a financial services company, leased 1,334 square feet at 2960 N. Swan Road from WCCP Plaza Palomino LLC. Cameron Casey of Oxford Realty Advisors represented the tenant and Andrew Sternberg, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.

Tucson restaurants that closed in 2019

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Tags

Reporter

Gabriela's newspaper career began at the Tucson Citizen in '86 as the "movie-times girl" where she'd call local theaters for showtimes. Since then, she's written about crime, education, immigration, trade and business. She's been with the Star since 2007.