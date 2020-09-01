Tucson Real Estate: Greek restaurant expanding to Fourth Avenue

A local Greek restaurant will soon be opening a second location on Fourth Avenue.

Opa’s Grill has leased 2,534 square feet at 500 N. Fourth Ave. from LSB Properties LLC.

The indoor and outdoor dining venue was formerly occupied by Athens on Fourth Avenue, which closed in June after 30 years.

“My dream was to open something on Fourth Avenue,” said Opa’s owner Qais Papoutsis. “In any state or city you go to, you see a great Greek restaurant near downtown.”

Like his first restaurant, near Swan Road and Broadway, the new spot will have a full bar and daily lunch specials.

Loyal customers have kept business going during the pandemic, Papoutisis said.

“Our customers are like family and some come in two times a week,” he said. “We’re hanging in there.”

The Fourth Avenue location is expected to be open by the end of the year. CBRE’s Nancy McClure represented Opa Grill in the lease negotiations.

