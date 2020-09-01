Tucson Real Estate: Greek restaurant expanding to Fourth Avenue

A local Greek restaurant will soon be opening a second location on Fourth Avenue.
Opa’s Grill has leased 2,534 square feet at 500 N. Fourth Ave. from LSB Properties LLC.
The indoor and outdoor dining venue was formerly occupied by Athens on Fourth Avenue, which closed in June after 30 years.
“My dream was to open something on Fourth Avenue,” said Opa’s owner Qais Papoutsis. “In any state or city you go to, you see a great Greek restaurant near downtown.”
Like his first restaurant, near Swan Road and Broadway, the new spot will have a full bar and daily lunch specials.
Loyal customers have kept business going during the pandemic, Papoutisis said.
“Our customers are like family and some come in two times a week,” he said. “We’re hanging in there.”
The Fourth Avenue location is expected to be open by the end of the year. CBRE’s Nancy McClure represented Opa Grill in the lease negotiations.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Dry Desert LLC bought The Beverly on Fifth, a 35-unit complex at 5601 E. Fifth St., from Wildcat 5601 LLC for $5.3 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- The Graymont LLC bought the 32-unit student housing property, The Graymont at 1125-1129 E. Seventh St., from Wildcat 32 LLC for $4.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
- The city of Tucson bought a 10,339-square-foot office building at 465 W. Saint Mary’s Road from the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for $700,000. The city already owned the land parcel. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller.
- Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought Lee Street Apartments, an 11-unit complex at 5420-5440 E. Lee St., from the Irma Gronau Trust for $650,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
- Walker Industrial II Properties LLC bought 3,474 square feet of industrial space at 2437 N. Stone Ave. from Popstone LLC for $315,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller and Matthew McDougall, with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer.
- Rise Private Wealth Advisors LLC leased 1,885 square feet at 3561 E. Sunrise Drive from La Paloma
Corporate Center LLC. Cameron Casey and Lori Casey, of Oxford Realty
- Advisors, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com
