Tucson Real Estate: Green Valley spa expands to offer personal training

A Green Valley spa is broadening its services, introducing yoga, personal training and meditation workshops to its menu of facials, laser hair removal and massage therapy.

Continental Spa & Wellness Center leased an additional 1,200 square feet in the Continental Shopping Center after a neighboring business closed, said owner Rebecca Willer. That nearly doubles the size of her spa to 3,000 square feet.

Since opening in 2015, the business has continued to grow, even through the pandemic.

The day spa/med spa has 14 employees and 17 independent contractors.

“Despite the challenges faced through the pandemic, my team has worked tremendously hard to establish an exceptional standard of care in their fields to grow our business bigger than I ever could have accomplished on my own,” Willer said.

The spa recently had its grand opening.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Wilmot Assisted Living, a 70-bed community at 602 S. Wilmot Road, sold to private investors for $4.8 million. Alex Snyder and Hamid Panahi, with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer.

Torch Properties bought South Dodge Industrial Park, 3215-3275 S. Dodge Blvd. for $1.3 million. Steve Cohen, with Picor, and Max Fisher and Brandon Rodgers, of BRD Realty, handled the sale.

A dental group bought the last suite available in the shopping center at 8275 N. Silverbell Road for $525,000. Gary Heinfeld, with Advisors in Real Estate Inc., handled the transaction.

Extreme Off Road LLC leased 4,644 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties LLC, at 2632 S. Sixth Ave. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Roots Hot Yoga LLC leased 2,973 square feet of retail space from Machado Hassett Family Irrevocable Trust in Crossroads East Shopping Center, 4951 E. Grant Road. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

