Whether it’s a Disney character, a superhero or a favorite politician, in just over a month you can start shopping for this year’s Halloween costume.
Two seasonal stores will open on East Broadway on Sept. 1.
Spirit Halloween Superstores leased 21,535 square feet at 6230 E. Broadway from K-GAM Broadway Wilmot LLC and 18,384 square feet at 5975 E. Broadway from KGAM Saguaro Properties LLC.
Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlords and Torrey Briegel, with Phoenix Commercial Advisors, represented the tenant.
“Temporary / seasonal leasing is akin to the now popular ‘pop-up’ stores that offer tenants the opportunity to secure a retail space in a high-traffic area to attract customers to their stores for a short period of time,” McClure said. “The locations benefit from bringing added traffic to the centers, which often brings customers to the adjacent stores.”
Along with costumes and makeup, the stores will also carry Halloween lights and party decorations.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Assured 2 LLC, dba Assured Document Destruction Inc., bought an 11,796-square-foot warehouse at 1075 W. Grant Road from Sanderson Ford Inc. for $850,000. Stephen D. Cohen, Russell W. Hall and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Maxwel Properties LLC bought an 8,120-square-foot industrial building at 102 W. Flores St. from Sardinia Enterprises LLC for $507,000. Paul Hooker and Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the seller.
- Bear Communications LLC leased a 27,443-square-foot industrial yard at 4203 E. Tennessee St. from Gallaher Grit LP. Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord and Matthew Pennington, with Pendev LLC, represented the tenant.
- Diggins & Sons Power Sweeping Inc. leased 3.55 acres of industrial land at 3131 and 3161 E. Atlas Place from Mosey 1 LLC and Deb-Bar Investments LLC. Picor’s Robert C. Glaser represented the landlord and David Blanchette, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
- Arizona Steel & Ornamental Supply Inc. leased 15,387 square feet of industrial space at 1501 E. 21st St. from Kash Property Management Inc. Paul Hooker and Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, handled the lease.
- Westland Resources Inc. leased 3,905 square feet at 3931 E. Paradise Falls Drive from Chase Group LLC. Lori Casey and Doug Marsh, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant and Bruce Suppes and Ian Stuart, with CBRE, represented the landlord.