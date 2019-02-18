The Pima Council on Aging is expanding its services at a central location in Tucson.
The agency bought a 15,000-square-foot building at 600 S. Country Club Road for a new Healthy Aging Center that will offer exercise classes, fall-prevention programs and classes for living with chronic health conditions, said W. Mark Clark, president and CEO.
Its home care company, PimaCare at Home, will be housed at the new location and its caregiver training program will be expanded.
The administrative office will remain at its current site, 8467 E. Broadway, and programs will continue to be offered there along with exercise classes at several neighborhood centers around town, Clark said.
PCOA hopes to open the new facility in the fall.
The $1.7 million sale was handled by Dave Volk, David Montijo and Ian Stuart, with CBRE.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Vista De Catalina, a 32-unit complex at 5770 E. 10th St., has sold for $1.9 million. Hamid Panahi and James K. Crawley, with Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a private investor.
- Campbell Plaza Garden Apartments, a 30-unit complex at 1811 E. Blacklidge Drive,
- sold for $1.6 million. The seller, Campbell Plaza Apartments LLC, was represented by John Buette, with Buette DeRousse Commercial Real Estate Properties. The buyers, MLIII Investments LLC and Clinton Ventures LLC, were represented by Joseph Chaplik, of Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate.
- Crandell Holdings LLC bought property at
- 4349 E. Tennessee St. from Tucson Industrial Centers Inc. for $620,000. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, represented the buyer, and Dave Gallaher, of Tucson Industrial Realty, represented the seller.
- Arizona Pipeline Co. leased 2.13 acres at 2475 W. Placita Desierto Morado from T DVLP LLP. Max Fisher and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Iglesia Cristo Vive leased 9,180 square feet at 3960 N. Stone Ave. from HMF Investments LLC. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Manuel Gadea, with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the tenant.
- Mears Group Inc. leased 4,320 square feet at 6138 S. Nogales Highway from Shell Investments LLC. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Jerry Bob’s Restaurant leased 2,511 square feet in Eastpoint Marketplace Shopping Center, at Kolb Road and 22nd Street. Greg Furrier and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the lease.
- Symboticware Corp. LLC, leased 2,039 square feet at 2500 N. Pantano Road from North Pantano Associates LLC. Hank Amos, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the landlord, and Theresa Amos, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. Management Services LLC, represented the tenant.
- Penguin Air LLC leased 1,725 square feet at 2341 S. Friebus Ave. from Friebus Investors LLC. Max Fisher, with Picor, represented the landlord, and Chris McClurg, with Lee and Associates, represented the tenant.
- Arizona Pipeline Co. leased 1,440 square feet at 1870 W. Prince Road from Presson Corp. Rob Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.