Tucson Real Estate: High-end office complex coming to the foothills

A new luxury office space is coming to the Foothills of Tucson.

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Skyline Encantada Investors LLC, bought the former Bank of America on the northwest corner of Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue and will redevelop it into office space named SkyCAM.

The Tucson developers recently redesigned the property immediately east of that intersection.

“We see the intersection of Skyline and Campbell as one of the top three intersections in all of Tucson,” said Melissa Lal, president of Larsen Baker. “With our recent redevelopment of adjacent Gallery Row so well accepted, we saw a similar opportunity to create beautiful and modern office space ... we believe our renovation and repositioning program will attract companies that have been looking to relocate, but previously lacked viable luxury office options in the Foothills.”

The property redesign, renaming and rebranding will be completed in conjunction with the local architectural design firm Repp + Mclain.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Dos Rillitos LLC bought 37,026 square feet of land, with 10,837 square feet of building space, at 3660 N. Romero Road, from Orcas Triad III LLC for $750,000. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Madani LLC sold 23,550 square feet of land with 3,005 square feet of building space at 8035 N. Oracle Road to Finster Family Trust for $725,000. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

The Outlet LLC sold 18,360 square feet of land with 8,637 square feet of building space at 960 E. 17th St. to Equilibrium QOZB II F LLC for $555,000. The buyer was represented by Equilibrium Real Estate Investments and Leah Bogen, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

Saleh Property Investments LLC bought 0.92 acres of land at 3635 E. Fort Lowell Road from Sue Fong Wong Ngai Family Revocable Trust for $525,000. The seller was represented by Roger Brekenridge, of Long Realty Co., and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer.

John Thomason Price Revocable Trust bought a 1,760-square-foot office condo at 7540 N. La Cholla Blvd. from Vector Properties LLC for $338,375. Jon O’Shea, of Vast Commerial Real Estate Solutions, represented the seller, and the buyer was represented by Mark Hays, with Tierra Antigua Realty.

Amazing Fitness LLC leased 3,027 square feet at 9740 N. Oracle Road from Boulder Oro Valley LLC. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., handled the transaction.

Patricia Almaguer Encinas and Jose Gomez leased 1,540 square feet at 5760 E. Broadway from IST Investments LLC to open a salon. Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Craycroft Plaza, on the southwest corner of Speedway and Craycroft Road, has added two new tenants. Trendy Hair leased 1,210 square feet and Skintegrity leased 1,300 square feet. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Elaina Elliot, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. CBRE’s Pete Villaescusa represented Trendy Hair and Nancy McClure represented Skintegrity.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.