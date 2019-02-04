Recent commercial transactions around Tucson include:
- Walter & Sons LLC bought a 44,736-square-foot industrial building at 4551-4571 S. Alvernon Way from HS-Tucson AZ LLC for $3.8 million. The building will be occupied by Riteway Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. Russell W. Hall and Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the buyer; William Di Vito, with CBRE, represented the seller.
- Villa Sienna, a 36-unit complex at 331 W. Pastime Road, was sold to private investors for $2.4 million. Hamid Panahi and James K. Crawley, with Marcus & Millichap, represented both parties.
- Crown Property Holdings LLC bought an 11,436-square-foot building at 3936 and 3940 W. Costco Drive
- , from FWN Investments LLC for $1.3 million. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the seller, and Tim Healy, with CBRE, represented the buyer.
- David D. Heaton D.C. and Ida Drucilla Heaton bought a 4,080-square-foot office building at
- 601 N. Craycroft Road from United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona for $448,800. It will house Arizona Chiropractic and Spine Rehabilitation. Rick Kleiner, with Picor, represented the seller, and Lori Casey, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the buyer.
- CGI Federal Inc. leased 50,000 square feet at 7333 E. Rosewood St. from 1510na LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the tenant.
- Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. leased 16,472 square feet in Northview Plaza, 3739 N. Oracle Road, from Shenitzer Development LLC. Dave Hammack and Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord, and David Jarand, with Strategic Retail Group, represented the tenant.
- SOLON Corp. leased 12,083 square feet at 2155 N. Forbes Blvd. from Forbes Tucson LLC. Rob Glaser, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Muscular Dystrophy Association Inc. leased 4,059 square feet at 6400 E. Grant Road from La Mirada LLC. Rick Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- SAGE Counseling Inc. leased 2,000 square feet at 1132 E. Broadway from 742 E. Lee Street LLC. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant.
- Adair Homes of Arizona Inc. leased 1,680 square feet at 3821 W. Costco Drive from Bay Shore Oil Co. Inc. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Gwenna Comier and Gabriel Rios leased 1,200 square feet of restaurant space at 8060 E. 22nd St. from 8060 E. 22nd St. LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented both parties.